Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 902,800 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BCOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $110,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,773,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,841,308.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 44,902 shares of company stock worth $303,450 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,202,000 after buying an additional 1,363,779 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 4th quarter worth $7,947,000. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,106,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,627,000 after purchasing an additional 722,280 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth about $3,158,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 3,776.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 299,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 291,568 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCOV opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average of $7.90. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.31.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $53.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

