Bristlecone Advisors LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HYA Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 99,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,916,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 45,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,159,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 639,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 203,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.67%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $27,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $614,883.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,507 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

About Kinder Morgan (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.