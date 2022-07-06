Bristlecone Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EOG opened at $104.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.57 and a 200-day moving average of $115.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $147.99.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

