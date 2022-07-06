Brokerages Set Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Price Target at $1,878.78

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,878.78.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Admiral Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 3,058 ($37.03) to GBX 2,240 ($27.13) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($35.72) to GBX 2,630 ($31.85) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($35.12) to GBX 2,600 ($31.48) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

AMIGY opened at $27.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.76. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $51.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.5017 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

