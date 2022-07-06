Brokerages Set Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Price Target at $292.46

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $292.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD stock opened at $239.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.42. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Products and Chemicals (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.