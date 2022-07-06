Brokerages Set Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Target Price at $5,342.20

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5,342.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,625 ($56.01) to GBX 4,825 ($58.43) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Peel Hunt raised Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,770 ($57.76) to GBX 4,136 ($50.08) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,940 ($71.93) to GBX 5,650 ($68.42) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($78.71) to GBX 6,100 ($73.87) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $169.44 on Friday. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $349.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

