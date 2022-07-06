Brokerages Set BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Price Target at $67.10

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.10.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCE. Bank of America lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in BCE by 720.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 915,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,644,000 after acquiring an additional 803,883 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in BCE by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 44,345 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in BCE by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 50,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in BCE by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $48.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.13. BCE has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BCE will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 109.65%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

