Brokerages Set Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Target Price at $75.67

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CBT shares. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Cabot alerts:

In other news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $988,637.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,718 shares in the company, valued at $18,374,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $357,444.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,999. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Cabot by 176.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Cabot in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cabot in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBT opened at $63.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.39. Cabot has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $78.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.29.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.99 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabot will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.78%.

Cabot Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.