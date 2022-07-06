Brokerages Set Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Target Price at $2,386.67

Shares of Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,386.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HLMAF shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 3,240 ($39.23) to GBX 2,650 ($32.09) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Peel Hunt raised Halma from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Halma from GBX 2,670 ($32.33) to GBX 2,410 ($29.18) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Halma from GBX 2,750 ($33.30) to GBX 2,100 ($25.43) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Halma alerts:

HLMAF stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.96. Halma has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $43.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.95.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.