Brokerages Set Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Price Target at $1,356.60

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,356.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,290.00 ($1,343.75) to €1,340.00 ($1,395.83) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,404.00 ($1,462.50) to €1,185.00 ($1,234.38) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,150.00 ($1,197.92) to €1,205.00 ($1,255.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

HESAY stock opened at $110.90 on Friday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $100.95 and a 1 year high of $190.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4578 per share. This is an increase from Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.