Brokerages Set Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Target Price at $642.68

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $642.68.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $388.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $375.87 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $468.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $538.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.