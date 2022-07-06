Brokerages Set Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target at $699.21

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $699.21.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REGN. Cowen raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Argus raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $596.56 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $639.92.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.09 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total value of $239,781.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,207,035.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,545,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,841 shares of company stock valued at $7,627,588 over the last 90 days. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

