Brokerages Set Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Target Price at $31.55

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Scor from €27.50 ($28.65) to €28.00 ($29.17) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Scor from €33.00 ($34.38) to €35.10 ($36.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Scor alerts:

SCRYY opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.42. Scor has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71.

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 2.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scor will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.1411 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Scor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Scor Company Profile (Get Rating)

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.