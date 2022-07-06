Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 2,700 ($32.70) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BNZL. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($35.72) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($36.93) to GBX 2,800 ($33.91) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunzl currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,872.50 ($34.78).

Get Bunzl alerts:

Shares of BNZL opened at GBX 2,752 ($33.33) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60. The company has a market capitalization of £9.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,084.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,811.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,841.92. Bunzl has a 12 month low of GBX 2,363 ($28.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,167.27 ($38.35).

In other news, insider Richard Howes sold 13,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,049 ($36.92), for a total transaction of £396,491.96 ($480,130.73). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 4,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,110 ($37.66), for a total value of £153,696.20 ($186,117.95).

About Bunzl (Get Rating)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.