Busey Wealth Management Has $30.38 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,596 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.2% of Busey Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $30,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 91,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.24.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $142.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.63 and its 200-day moving average is $151.51.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.