Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) vs. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Head-To-Head Comparison

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.0% of Camden National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.7% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Camden National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Camden National and Old National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden National 0 1 0 0 2.00 Old National Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75

Camden National currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.46%. Old National Bancorp has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.76%. Given Old National Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Old National Bancorp is more favorable than Camden National.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Camden National and Old National Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden National $198.22 million 3.32 $69.01 million $4.42 10.15 Old National Bancorp $852.87 million 5.19 $277.54 million $1.02 14.80

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Camden National. Camden National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Camden National pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old National Bancorp pays out 54.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Camden National has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Camden National and Old National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden National 33.66% 12.16% 1.23% Old National Bancorp 17.40% 8.31% 0.99%

Risk & Volatility

Camden National has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats Camden National on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system. It also offers non-owner-occupied commercial estate loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, unsecured fully-guaranteed commercial loans backed by the U.S. small business administration, loans secured by one-to four-family properties, and consumer and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, it offers a range of fiduciary and asset management, wealth management, investment management, financial planning, and trustee services. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 57 branches within Maine; one residential mortgage lending office in Braintree, Massachusetts; two locations in New Hampshire, including a branch in Portsmouth and a commercial loan production office in Manchester; and an online residential mortgage and small commercial digital loan platform, as well as 66 ATMs. Camden National Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. The company also provides debit and automated teller machine cards, telephone access, online banking, and other electronic and mobile banking services; cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory, and other traditional banking services; wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services; and treasury management, merchant, health savings, and capital markets services, as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a total of 162 banking centers located primarily in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Old National Bancorp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

