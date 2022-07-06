Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to C$90.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$87.00 to C$90.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$78.32.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$66.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$77.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$72.42. The firm has a market cap of C$77.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.44. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$37.82 and a 1-year high of C$88.18.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.45 by C$0.41. The firm had revenue of C$10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.95 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 9.1400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 28.72%.

In related news, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 121,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.23, for a total transaction of C$10,262,274.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,381,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,801,052,990.93. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.74, for a total transaction of C$4,664,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,779,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$138,309,099.76. Insiders have sold 245,582 shares of company stock valued at $20,162,406 in the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

