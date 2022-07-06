Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target Cut to C$3.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.72.

WEED stock opened at C$3.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 8.16. Canopy Growth has a one year low of C$3.40 and a one year high of C$29.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.31.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

