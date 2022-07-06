Cardinal Capital Management Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.5% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 124,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 60,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

NYSE PG opened at $144.70 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $347.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

