Carter Bankshares, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:CARE)

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Carter Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.83. The consensus estimate for Carter Bankshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 million. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.85%.

NASDAQ CARE opened at $13.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $325.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average is $15.61. Carter Bankshares has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $17.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Carter Bankshares by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Carter Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,256,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,821,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. 38.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

