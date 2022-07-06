Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $140.00 to $49.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.45.

CVNA stock opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.76. Carvana has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.65.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carvana will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 804,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,384,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $500,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,810.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,859,508 shares of company stock valued at $340,538,049. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Carvana by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

