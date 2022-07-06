Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Bought by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $188.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.53. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $216.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.40%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.14.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

