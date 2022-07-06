Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Price Target Cut to SEK 150 by Analysts at Barclays

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from SEK 215 to SEK 150 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CWQXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Castellum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Castellum AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 190 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Castellum AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.67.

Get Castellum AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CWQXF opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. Castellum AB has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.41.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castellum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.