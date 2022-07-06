Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys 110 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,803,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $164.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.46. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.68 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

