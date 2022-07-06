Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $651,354,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,751 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 33,516.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.62.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.56. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.46, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,474.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,165 shares of company stock worth $8,316,271. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.