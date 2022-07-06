Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 276.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,372,614.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,338 shares of company stock worth $2,394,305 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 2.37. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average of $83.80.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

U has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Unity Software from $110.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.79.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

