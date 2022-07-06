Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $203,000 Stock Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,663,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,880,000 after purchasing an additional 229,951 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 495,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 200,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 351,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 17,055 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 11.8% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 323,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 34,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 177,683 shares during the last quarter. 38.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.28. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $510.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.25 million. Analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CODI. B. Riley began coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

