Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $323,000 Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,737,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,827,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,157,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,617,000 after purchasing an additional 438,989 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENPH opened at $192.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.66 and a 200-day moving average of $170.84. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $282.46. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 164.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The company had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.41.

In related news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,850 shares of company stock valued at $30,289,084 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

