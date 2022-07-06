Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Invests $204,000 in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAR. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAR opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $20.54.

