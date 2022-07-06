Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Invests $214,000 in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,370,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 213,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,781,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 1,279.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WCN. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.75.

NYSE:WCN opened at $124.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.05.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

