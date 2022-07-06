Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 313.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB stock opened at $122.81 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $177.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

