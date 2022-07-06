Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on YUM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $117.33 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.89. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

