Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Makes New $397,000 Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the fourth quarter worth about $4,189,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the fourth quarter worth about $2,899,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 253.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 117,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 84,307 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the fourth quarter worth about $1,983,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 223,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 44,077 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July stock opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.01.

