Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 128,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 182,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,291,000 after purchasing an additional 19,859 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

PM opened at $98.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.51. The firm has a market cap of $152.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.