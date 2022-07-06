Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,018 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on F shares. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.32.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average is $16.54. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

