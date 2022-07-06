Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,070,000 after buying an additional 85,090 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,753,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,615,000 after buying an additional 31,968 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,121,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,809,000 after buying an additional 137,924 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 793,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,238,000 after buying an additional 33,286 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 757,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,520,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $134.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $125.69 and a 1-year high of $200.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.53.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.