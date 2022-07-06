Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,123 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,628,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,936,000. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sprinklr by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 5,820,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,844 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,552,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Sprinklr by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F purchased 9,448,005 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $139,735,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,861,506 shares in the company, valued at $160,641,673.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 17,812 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $181,326.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 352,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,592,145.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,183,959 shares of company stock worth $17,175,719. Corporate insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $23.49.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Sprinklr Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.