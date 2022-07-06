Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.39.

CVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CSFB boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cenovus Energy to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

TSE CVE opened at C$22.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.86. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$9.23 and a 12-month high of C$31.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.59 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 3.3800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.45, for a total transaction of C$8,234,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 955,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,237,829.97. Also, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.28, for a total value of C$1,550,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$987,891.48. In the last three months, insiders have sold 619,283 shares of company stock worth $16,665,225.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

