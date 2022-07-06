Centaur (CNTR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $27,334.00

Centaur (CNTR) traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. Centaur has a total market cap of $438,756.14 and approximately $27,334.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,178.95 or 1.00014767 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,361,125,000 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars.

