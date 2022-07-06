Centrica (LON:CNA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $77.59

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.59 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 82.05 ($0.99). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 76 ($0.92), with a volume of 26,056,722 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNA shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 123 ($1.49) to GBX 121 ($1.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.09) to GBX 125 ($1.51) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.27) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centrica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 98.33 ($1.19).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 80.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 77.59. The firm has a market cap of £4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 760.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In other news, insider Heidi Mottram bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £8,400 ($10,171.95). Also, insider Amber Rudd bought 2,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £1,906.62 ($2,308.82). Insiders have acquired a total of 17,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,262 in the last ninety days.

Centrica Company Profile (LON:CNA)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

