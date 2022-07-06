CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives $94.50 Average PT from Analysts

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CF stock opened at $83.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $113.49.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.21. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $276,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

