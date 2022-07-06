CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CF Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Consumer Edge downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF Industries stock opened at $83.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.96 and its 200-day moving average is $87.57. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $113.49.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

