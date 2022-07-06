CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Stock Price Down 5.9%

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 4,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 28,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded CGG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99.

CGG ( OTCMKTS:CGGYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter.

CGG Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGGYY)

CGG provides data, products, services, and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing, and monitoring in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing software under the Geovation brand.

