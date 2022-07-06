Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $198.29.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GTLS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen set a $195.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,793,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,995 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,763,000 after purchasing an additional 269,051 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,025,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,220,000 after purchasing an additional 257,402 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $40,670,000.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $157.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.32 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $108.29 and a 12 month high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.18 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

