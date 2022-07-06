Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Receives $28.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.44.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Chegg alerts:

CHGG opened at $19.18 on Friday. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $90.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average is $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Chegg had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $202.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 2,703.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 501.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter.

Chegg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.