Chicago Capital LLC Has $4.08 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Autus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 26,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $759,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 36,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

PFE stock opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.98. The company has a market cap of $289.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.93 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.