Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $1,505.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,724.00 to $1,505.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,585.00 to $1,335.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,924.93.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,362.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,330.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,468.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

