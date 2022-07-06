Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives trimmed its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Ciena were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 39,083 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Ciena by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIEN. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

NYSE CIEN opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average of $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $204,196.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 454,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,204,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $286,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,317,540.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,310 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,910 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

