Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Cut to $465.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $517.00 to $465.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Argus decreased their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $441.44.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS stock opened at $375.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $378.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.48. Cintas has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cintas (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.