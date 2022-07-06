Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Lessened by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,338 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Comcast were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 37,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,375 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $180.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.73.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

